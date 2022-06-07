John Alechenu, Abuja

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, has expressed confidence that the party will take the Presidency and most states of the federation come 2023.

Ayu said this while responding to questions from newsmen soon after presenting certificates of return to the party’s governorship candidates at a ceremony in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He hinged his confidence on the fact that Nigerians are disenchanted with the poor handling of the economy and security by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressive Congress as well as the performance of governors in PDP controlled states.

Ayu said, “The PDP will win in 2023, we will not only retain our states, we will win more states because our governors have performed creditably and Nigerians are disappointed with the poor performance of the present administration.”