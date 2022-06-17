Senator Ibikunle Amosun

By James Ogunnaike

Abeokuta—Former presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and senator representing Ogun Central senatorial district of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, said yesterday he stepped down for the party’s presidential candisdate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, because he would re-enact the good old days.

Amosun, who stated this while addressing his supporters at a welcome party organized at Ake Palace ground, Abeokuta, also challenged anyone who had served the state from 1999 as he had done to come out.

He said, he remained the leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state despite the internal crisis tearing the party apart.

Amosun, who, however, made exception for former President Olusegun Obasanjo, saidhe had served the state for 15 years but acknowledged elders on whose shoulders he had stood.

Amosun said: “Let me tell you this, you sent me to Abuja to go and work for us, I told them when I addressed them why I want to be president of Nigeria. But my wanting to be president of Nigeria cannot supercede the interest of all of us in Nigeria, all of us in the South, all of us in the Southwest.

While appreciating his supporters, the former governor appealed that they extended the support he had received so far to the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying “he will return Nigeria to “good old days”.

Continuing, Amosun said: “In this Ogun State, since 1999, I am on camera, except for Baba Olusegun Obasanjo, am not talking of pre-1999, no human being, dead or alive, has served Ogun State the way I have served.

”I have done eight years as your governor, by next year, it will be my 8th year in the Senate. Just between 1999 and now, I have served Ogun State with 15 years of my life.

“Let anybody that has done that come out, I am not talking of our referred fathers. I accept that there are so many giants that came before me, we stood on their shoulders and we are still standing on their shoulders, but truth must be told and we must say it.

”Since 1999, Ibikunle Amosun has paid his dues in Ogun State and still paying it. Put your mind at rest, we are APC, APC is ours.”