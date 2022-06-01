…says Calabar port will be dredged, modernized

…I believe in a Nigeria where everyone is treated equally

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Former Lagos state governor and Presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to properly rehabilitate the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) of Bakassi.

Tinubu, who met with delegates of the party on Wednesday in Calabar, said he will ensure the rehabilitation of the IDPs if he picks the party’s ticket and wins the presidential polls come 2023.

He said that he was committed to the welfare and social-economic growth of Nigerians, hence the need to give every Nigerian a sense of belonging.

Speaking further, he also promised to expand the Calabar seaport by modernizing it as well as dredging the Calabar river and port with a view to attracting more vessels into the state for economic growth and development.

He explained to delegates that he believes in the unity of ‘one Nigeria’ where each citizen is treated equally without minding his ethnic background or tribe.

His words:” I am standing before you as a very successful man, having been a two-term governor of Lagos state. I have what it takes to be the next president of Nigeria. Dear delegates, I urge you to vote for me during the party’s primary election.

“Calabar is a great city, I want to assure the people of this state that I will expand and modernise the Calabar seaport for more businesses to thrive through the maritime sector.

“On the issue of Bakassi, I want to assure you all that if elected, I will ensure the proper rehabilitation of the Bakassi IDPs,” he said.

He also promised to create jobs and promote small and medium scale businesses.

On his part, the Chairman of APC in Cross River, Alphonsus Eba Esq. said that it was Tinubu’s effort that moved the APC from an opposition party to a ruling party.

Eba said that Tinubu has the needed contact, capacity and mass network/ appeal to change the fortune of the country around.

Vanguard News Nigeria