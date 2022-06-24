.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Igbo Elders and Leaders in the South West have endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Peter Umeadi, for the 2023 election.

At a reception held in Lagos on Friday to welcome the presidential candidate who is a former Chief Judge of Anambra State, the chairman of the occasion, Eze Lawrence Nnamdi, said Prof. Umeadi and his running mate, Abdullahi Mohammed, have answers to Nigeria’s problems and are prepared to work hard to reposition Nigeria in four years.

At the end of reception, the leaders issued a communique saying that Prof. Umeadi has displayed the highest level of professionalism, courage and incorruptibility expected of a president.

The communique read: “We the Igbo elders and leaders in the South-West zone having followed the political trend in our country and its consequences thereof, if not carefully checked, may lead to chaos and the total collapse of our nascent democratic institution in Nigeria.

“As a result, we welcome the presidential candidate of APGA, a jurist and former Chief Justice of Anambra State, Prof. Peter Umeadi and applaud his effort for consulting widely beyond the South East, 19 states in the North, South West and other zones in the country.

“Prof. Umeadi and his running mate, Abdullahi Mohammed, have answers to Nigeria’s problems and are prepared to work hard to reposition Nigeria in four years. We have found them the most credible of all the presidential candidates.

“They have exhibited admirable level of courage by stepping out to contest for Nigeria’s highest political office on APGA platform in the 2023 election.

“As a former Chief Judge of Anambra State, Prof. Umeadi displayed the highest level of professionalism, courage and incorruptibility expected of a president.

“Prof. Umeadi’s antecedents potrayed him as a detribalised Nigerian with admirers from all parts of Nigeria and therefore will enable him secure votes from the Northern and Southern parts of the country. We therefore urge Nigerians to give APGA at all levels their support to make him and his running mate realise their dream for the benefit, progressive advancement and progress of Nigeria.”

Reacting the mother of the day, Barr Udeaku Sheldas Lulu-Briggs, appreciated the presidential candidate for his unfailingly efforts to contribute his quota to the development of the country.

She said, “Nigeria needs his wealth of experience as former Chief Judge of the Anambra state saying it is a privilege to have him as the presidential candidate in 2023.

“He is a man that respect rule of law. “Rule of law is eroded in Nigeria. Nigeria does everything with impunity. We agreed that the presidency should be rotated to the South East but today everything has been thrown open.

“It is a slap our faces that politicians want to take our right from us as Igbo. it is the turn of the Igbos to become president in Nigeria”, she said.

Meanwhile, the vice presidential candidate, Comrade Abdullahi Mohammed, who was the former Labour leader, Bauchi state, urged the Igbos to support the candidacy of Umeadi. “We want Nigeria to be one. Nigeria needs people like Professor. He is a gentle man.

“We need someone who will be the mouthpiece of the masses. There is nothing you will do to politicians than to vote him in your locality. We must all ensure we have our PVCs. Encourage your people to get their PVCs”, he said.

Responding, the presidential candidate, Prof. Peter Umeadi begged the Igbos in the South West for their support. ‘I am begging you. There is no other thing to say.

“I have not seen this type of gathering before and I am promising you that you will not be ashamed of your support.

“You came out in your number to support me. I am happy with the support from the calibre of people I see.



“I was made a Judge in 1997 and in 2011, I became the Chief Judge of Anambra state to 2019 and the longest serving Chief Judge.

“I became a lecturer from there, I joined APGA and today I am the presidentia