•Hoodlums attack journalists, as crowd welcome Tinubu back to Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Amid a large crowd, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Bola Tinubu, arrived, yesterday, at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Local Airport, Ikeja, from Abuja.

Before his arrival, motorists and commuters were stranded on some major roads, as residents thronged the metropolis to receive Tinubu back to Lagos, 12 days after he won the party’s presidential ticket, in Abuja, beating the likes of Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, among others.

Tinubu arrived at about 3.45pm., to the waiting hands and admiration of the host, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, APC leaders, faithful and residents.

Tinubu had, after his emergence, visited all the contenders for the exalted seat, in a bid to solicit their support and build the party’s unity.

Roll call:

APC leaders that accompanied Tinubu included Governors Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), and Hope Uzodinma (Imo), former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole; former governor Kashim Shettima (Borno), Senators Tokunbo Wahab and Adeola Solomon, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; his deputy, Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni; members of the Governance Advisory Council, GAC; former minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, and Lagos APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi.

Amid tight security, Tinubu met the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, at his Iga Idun-garan’s palace, Lagos Island, for a royal blessing.

Akiolu 1, who congratulated Tinubu on his victory in the APC presidential primaries, assured him of God’s support.

Akiolu said: “Insha Allah, you know the Bible says ‘don’t be afraid of anything’. So, with joy and good health, we shall wintness victory. God bless you.”

Tinubu, in his address, thanked residents and everybody for their support, including Sanwo-Olu, for his efforts, and described him as a lucky governor, while praying for the Oba of Lagos that his reign would be successful.

According to him: “They very lucky governor of Lagos State, I must say openly here, thank you very much for the hard work and loyalty. For the deputy governor, I say the same.

“Without a good backup, you cannot have a successful leader and you cannot leave your home or office, so we thank God Almighty.

“He’s (Tinibu) happy to be back home and today is Father’s Day. The son of the soil is back home.

“Baba (Akiolu), you’ll live long; God will not take you from us, Amen. All the prayers you’re offering for us are answered in your presence.”

Meanwhile, while waiting in the Lagos Governor’s Press Crew bus at Akiolu’s palace, after being shut out by overzealous policemen, hoodlums attacked the defenceless journalists in the bus in an attempt to dispose them of their valuables.

But the journalists were later rescued by prompt intervention of armed security personnel.

One of the journalists, simply identified as Ms. Adeola of Western Post medium, was not lucky, as she had her left eye injured in the process.