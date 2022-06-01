By Benjamin Agusto

The handwriting may be boldly written on the wall, but it will take a discerning mind to interpret the signs as Nigeria matches on towards electing a president in 2023.

From the onset, at the beginning of the political season, way back before the party primaries, one thing that has appeared to be a total mystery to so many political watchers and analystsis the unpredictability of the president, Muhammadu Buhari.

In his characteristic manner of never pandering to or being swayed by public sentiment, the president has held close to his chest his preference for who should succeed him. Not even his closest associates and kitchen cabinet seem to know what the president is thinking or who his preferred candidate would be.

Above all, what has become evident is that PresidentMuhammadu Buhari has consistently maintained that he wants to leave a legacy with his choice of a successor. His attitude and expressions have shown that he will prefer someone who will be widely and easily acceptable to all Nigerians and someone who has demonstrated commitment to the nation and to the political party, the APC.

One thing also that the president has shown through his body language is that he is not willing to bring onboard a successor who has baggage of moral and legal bankruptcy, someone with a tainted public perception, and someone with a history of bigotry, myopia, and narrow mindedness.

President Buhari has shown through his words and action that he does not want a president after him who will not have international acceptance or who will have questions and uncertainties regarding his or her past.

In his recent meeting with state governors of the APC and other key party stakeholders, the president was quoted to have said the following words “in keeping with the established internal policies of the party and as we approach the convention in a few days, therefore, I wish to solicit the reciprocity and support of the governors and other stakeholders in picking my successor, who would fly the flag of our party for election into the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023”.

This remark has generated diverse opinions across the party and even among nonparty members who are eager to know the direction of the president’s choice and with respect to who he will prefer among the aspirants under the APC.

While some have said that they will oppose the idea of a consensus candidate, others believe and have maintained that the party’s decision will remain supreme in any circumstance. And the president as the leader of the party is vested with the mandate to give the party a direction as to the way to go given that he also understands the demands of the office which he currently occupies.

Some have said that for those questioning the privilege or rights of the president to have a say in who succeeds him will amount to betrayal as the attempt to undermine the President Buhari’s right to nominate his successor will deny the party the opportunity to leverage the goodwill which the president has built and still enjoys across the country. That goodwill is transferable and can only be available to whosoever the president bestows it on.

The president called for a widely accepted candidate of the APC who has an imprint with every segment of Nigeria and must be in tune with the philosophy of the APC. The president is looking for a capable hand who can win the votes of Nigerians across regional, religious and political divides. One who will give the Nigerian people a sense of victory.

He asked for the support of the Governors. While many will want to interpret the president’s stands as giving a nod to his most-preferred candidate, others have interpreted it differently. In what so ever way that the president’s seemingly ambiguous speech has been interpreted,what is clear is that Nigeria is looking for a president with a broad-based and a wide spectrum of acceptance.

As for the governors and other key stakeholders of the party, more so the members of the National Working Committee of the APC, If the party loves the president so much, they should allow him to nominate his successor and they will rest assured that the president’s reserved twelve million votes across the country will go to the president’s preferred candidate. But to attempt to arm-twist the president will not only send a wrong signal about false love for the president but will be the master of all betrayal.

While there is strong public opinion that the government has not performed adequately given the challenges of inherited insecurity and the damaged economy, it is important to appreciate that investment in infrastructuressuch as roads and rail will yield long-term returns. Some of the infrastructure projects of the administration of President Buhari are legacy projects which need to be continued and sustained for the greater good.

In this regard, the president has deliberately empowered his vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN,to be the anchor to some of these legacy projects for which huge investments have been made. The Vice president chairs the National Economic Council (NEC) under which strategic national development plans are birthed.

As a diligent partner, the vice president has been in the middle of the game and he is the best positioned to complete what the president has started. An active, quiet, and contributory insider to the processes and activities of this administration and the vice president know all the details and plans of the specific programs of the Buhari administration.

Therefore, he is best positioned to carry on and implement. In addition to all these, the vice president is highly knowledgeable, innovative, and a well-traveled technocrat that is very well in tune with the digital age. For example, his knowledge of global digital technology trends was on full display when he visited Silicon Valley, USA.

Professor Yemi Osinbajo has a robust educational background with practical knack for initiating and executing reforms as a technocrat been a with many years of reputable experience and contribution at the state and federal levels of public service.

His pedigree speaks of excellence and competence, his character has been untainted and his accomplishments are unchallenged and are not directed at personal gain but for the benefits of the nation and service to the country. His healthy unalloyed loyalty to his principal and the healthy relationship between them is partly due to the high moral standards both of them share in common.

As the vice president traversed the length and breadth of the country he has been well-received and has garnered commendations from leaders, traditional rulers, technocrats, party members, and youths. One thing that is evident is that the vice president has no political baggage and has demonstrated servant-leadership in dealing with every segment of Nigeria’s multi-religious and ethnic society.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, is a leader that both Christians and Muslims will enjoy. The duty that is upon the nation and especially the APC is to get him a strong northern vice president to complement the achievements of the president, Muhammadu Buhari.