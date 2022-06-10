.

…Why I stepped down—Fayemi

…Osinbajo, SMBLF, others hail Tinubu

By Dapo Akinrefon, Henry Umoru, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Rotimi Ojomoyela, ABUJA

NATIONAL Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Adamu Abdullahi and members of the National Working Committee, NWC, yesterday, pledged to work hard to deliver its flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as president in 2023.

Among the NWC members who joined the chairman on the visit were Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari; Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Emma Eneukwu; National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore; National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Felix Morka; National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Sulaiman Argungu; National Woman Leader, Dr. Betta Edu, and National Youth Leader, Mr. Dayo Abdullah Israel.

Others included National Vice Chairman (South-West): Dr Isaac Kekemeke; National Vice Chairman (South-South): Chief Victor Ton Giadom, and National Vice Chairman (North-East), Mr Mustapha Salihu.

Adamu, while congratulating Asiwaju Tinubu for his emergence as the APC presidential candidate, said: “We are here visiting you to join you in thanking God for giving you to us and to all Nigerians, by making you the presidential flag bearer of our party for the 2023 election.

“You have come a long way; you have seen it all. I can tell you that we have a commitment beyond description, a commitment to deliver you as president. Our party has spoken loud and clear, and delivering the will of the people, our delegates have given you the mandate to lead.

“We are all now your soldiers. We will follow you to the nooks and crannies of this country. We will not rest on your oars until we have delivered you as president.”

Thanking the chairman and members of the National Working Committee, Asiwaju said, “I am honoured by this visit. We are all members of the same party, and as such, belong to the same progressive family. I appreciate your visit, I truly feel as if I am with family members.

“I want to thank every one of you individually and collectively. You have formed a very dynamic team in a short period of time. You have sent jitters to other parties that our party remains united and you must continue to live up to expectations.

“Today, as I have done throughout my campaign, I assure you that I am ready to reciprocate and vindicate our efforts in making the ultimate sacrifice: relentless public service to our beloved nation.

“We have begun a new story of greatness, prosperity in the history of our nation. You helped me to complete the introduction, we must now work together to etch the substance of the book itself. Our book will not be complete until you have delivered me as president.”

Responding, Tinubu described the APC chairman as a straight-forward, focused and courageous man.

He said: “I thank you and I reiterate my commitment to the greatness of our party. We must work together, we must not let our enemies who want to divide us succeed. We must not allow it. Almighty Allah will crown our work with success as we embark on the journey to a greater Nigeria.”

Why I stepped down — Fayemi

Meanwhile, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, yesterday, disclosed that he unexpectedly stepped down from the race for Tinubu at the APC convention, to preserve and fortify Yoruba’s unity and cohesion.

Fayemi said this at the reception organized by party members in Ekiti to mark his return to the state.

Addressing the APC supporters in Ado-Ekiti, the governor justified his stepping down for Tinubu.

He said: “In Nigeria today, they knew that good things can come out of our Nazareth in Ekiti. Some of our people were not really happy with the way things went, but God knew about it.

“The most significant thing there was that, God sent us on a journey that we should ensure that Yoruba witnesses no disunity, so that we can have progress, peace and development.

“It was also part of our mission for Nigeria to be united and prosper and that was what I went to do in that presidential convention and we did the job and the accolades are coming.

“I wanted the Southwest to bring home something. We didn’t want a blockade and I didn’t want the name of our state to be mentioned in a negative way in Yorubaland.’’

Tinubu’s sterling contributions to democracy stand him out — Osinbajo

Also congratulating Tinubu, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo urged his supporters to back Tinubu to ensure he emerges victorious in the 2023 election.

Osinbajo, who came third in the APC presidential primary in the congratulatory message said: “I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his victory at our party primaries and his emergence as the Presidential candidate and flagbearer of our great party, the APC for the forthcoming 2023 Presidential Elections.

“For many decades, our flagbearer has shown passion, patriotism, courage and determination in the cause of nation building. His sterling contributions to our democracy and its progress stand him out.

“His wealth of experience will certainly be critical in our party’s continued efforts to attain a more secure and prosperous Nigeria.

“To all members of our great party, regardless of who you voted for at the primaries, we must now unite behind our presidential candidate and flagbearer to ensure victory for our party in the 2023 elections.’’

Amaechi congratulates Tinubu

Similarly, former Minister of Transportation and an aspirant in the just concluded All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential primaries, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his emergence as the candidate of the party for the 2023 presidential election.

Amaechi in a letter to Tinubu, said: “Congratulation on your well deserved victory at the APC presidential primaries and I extend my best wishes as you prepare for the 2023 presidential election.”I am confident that your victory will re-energise the progressives ideals of our great party, APC, buttressed by your mission of a common sense revolution which led to the defeat of PDP in the 2015 general elections.

“As you embark on this historic journey, I wish to assure you of my commitment to your success at the poll in 2023 and ultimately look forward to providing the necessary support to ensure that we develop a prosperous country for all Nigerians. Please, accept the assurance of my highest esteem.”

Gombe gov hails Tinubu’s emergence

Also, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, who congratulated Tinubu on his emergence, described his emergence as a good omen and an expression of national unity of purpose.

Governor Inuwa, in a statement by his Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Ismaila Misilli, said Tinubu’s victory was a manifestation of his years of personal commitment, sacrifice, tenancy, political experience and service to the nation.

SMBLF congratulates Tinubu

Also, the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF, yesterday, Tinubu on his emergence as the Presidential candidate, just as it restated its call on Nigerians to vote for only southern Presidential candidates in the 2023 election, in the national interest.

In a statement by Okey Emuchay (Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide), Jare Ajayi (Afenifere), Dr Isuwa Dogo (MBF) and Mr Ken Robinson (PANDEF/Acting Coordinator), SMBLF said they were impressed by what they described as the nationalistic essence demonstrated by the APC governors and political leaders of the Northern states.

The statement read: “The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for staying true to his promise of non-interference in the process of electing the presidential candidate of the APC. ‘’Given the president’s earlier reported request to the APC governors to allow him pick his successor, SMBLF considers the process leading to the emergence of the APC‘S presidential flag bearer as, reasonably transparent, fair and credible.’’