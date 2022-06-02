By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AHEAD of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Convention to select its presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Thursday evening met behind closed-doors with the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abudullahi Adamu and five governors of the Progressive Governors Forum.

The meeting it was gathered held at the Vice President residence.

Recall that the APC has slated to hold its Convention to select the party’s flagbearer between 6th to 8th June in Eagle Square Abuja.

President Buhari before he traveled on official visit to Madrid, Spain had met with the 22 governors of the APC, where he emphasized on the need for them to support him in the choice of the party’s candidate.

The mindset of the party and the President has been to have a consensus candidate in order to reduce acrimony that may arise in the process of electing the APC presidential candidate but a section of the party and its candidates have opposed the consensus option.

Osinbajo’s meeting with Adamu and the governors is coming after the conclusion of the party’s screening exercise for Presidential aspirants by the John Oyegun-led committee.

The identities of the governors as at the time of filing this report was unknown.