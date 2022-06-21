.

By Emma Amaize, ASABA

NATIONAL Coordinator, Peter Obi 37 Merger Movement, POMM, Abuja, Tony Akeni, has entreated the National Chairman/Leadership of Labour Party, LP, and NC Front Third Force Mega Coalition to look away from LP Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso, combination in the quest for dependable winning strategy for 2023 presidential polls.

Akeni told Vanguard: “If you ask me who else, I will tell all progressive political movements and partners in the 2023 Third Force Coalition that politically, there is all-denomination governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, even two-term governor of Kano state, Ibrahim Shekerau and several more alternatives to ponder.

“I wish we had spent half the same time NCFront and LP folks have spent on Kwankwaso on liaising with Zulum. Zulum is almost everything you benchmark about Peter Obi.

“Together, the pair as president and vice president is the type of modern political leaders who have the latent energy and potent vision to lead Nigeria from the trust-wasted point-and-kill stone age of the Muhammadu Buhari era to a solid 22nd century civilization.

“Let us not have someone next to Peter Obi, who is as if all Nigerians are on their knees begging him to be vice president to Peter Obi so that we do not end up having an arrogant, insubordinate and overambitious vice that can be tempted with treason like Macbeth.

“We should not give Peter Obi a strained, hostile Obasanjo-Atiku type of presidency tensions, fracas, frazzles and even a freezer journey for Peter Obi, God forbid. We do not want a John Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson ‘accident’ and succession incident in our hands.

“Kwankwaso was once here with us of the NCFront Third Force multi-party, multi-movement coalition. He left, left unceremoniously to the best of my knowledge and indifferently.

“The most successful or peaceful presidency all over the world are those with a humble, subordinate and harmonious vice president. Yar’Ardua and Jonathan, Jonathan and Namadi Sambo, US’ Obama and Joe Biden, US’ Biden and Kamala Harris.”