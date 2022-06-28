.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has published the successful candidates in the line-up of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governorship candidate in Ebonyi state, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, who emerged during the Party’s Primaries of 28th and 29th of May, 2022.

Disclosing this in a statement, the Director of Media and Publicity,

AnyiChuks Campaign Organization, Chief Abia Onyike, stated that those that emerged on the latest INEC’s list were those that “their Primary Election was the one mornitored by INEC and was adopted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP as the authentic PDP primary election in Ebonyi state.”

Onyike called on members and leaders of the Party in the State to be united and focused as the Party was prepared to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, in the State.

“The Federal High Court had nullified the factional Primary election of 4th and 5th June, 2022 organised by Sen. Obinna Ogba which INEC did not mornitor.

“The PDP National Assembly (Senate) candidates for Ebonyi State as released by INEC for the 2023 General Elections are as follows: Hon. Lazarus Nweru Ogbe( Ebonyi Central Senatorial District), Sen. Dr. Samuel Ominyi Egwu( Ebonyi North Senatorial District), Sen. Michael Ama Nnachi( Ebonyi South Senatorial District).

“The Ebonyi State PDP candidates for the House of Representatives are: Hon. Victor Umoke Aleke( Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency, Barnabas Chukwuma Ofoke( Abakaliki/ Izzi Federal Constituency, Johnson Obinna Nwachukwu(Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency, Vitalis Ogbonna Nwanne(Ezza South/ Ikwo Federal Constituency, Hon. Jerry Okechukwu Obasi(Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency, Hon. Uduma Enwo Igariwey (Afikpo North/ Afikpo South Federal Constituency.”