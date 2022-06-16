As the campaign for Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, continues to gain momentum, popular gospel singer, Frank Edwards, got his followers laughing when he shared a funny video on his Instagram page Wednesday, describing what Nigerian Youths will do to Obi if he dares step down from the race.

In the video extracted from a Nollywood movie, Actor, Mike Ezuruonye, who was a Reverend Father, declined to rule his native kingdom owing to his ministry, but the elders didn’t agree with him.

The elders forcefully put the royal garment on him, gave him the mantle of authority, and began hailing him as their king, while Mike Ezuruonye was still objecting.

Captioning the video, he wrote: “I think this is what the youths might do to Peter Obi if he ever thinks of stepping down.”