By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE European Union, EU, has advised youths resident in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, to exercise their civic responsibility by trooping out to register for their Permanent Voters’ Card, PVC, ahead of the forth coming general elections.

It explained that the essence of its collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC in organising the Youth Vote Count Mega Music Concert was intended to draw out more youths to participate in the ongoing PVC registration exercise.

Speaking at a joint news conference between a delegation of the European Union to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, ECOWAS and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC,Monday,in Abuja,to herald the flag-off of the exercise, the EU Programme Manager, Democracy and Rule of Law,Laolu Olawumi, explained that the event was meant to sensitize youths towards active participation in the registration process.

Olawunmi added that the concert expected to take place on Saturday at the Old Parade Ground,Abuja, will afford the youths opportunity to register for the PVCs as well as meet their favourite celebrities.

This,she further explained, will connect the young people to being more proactive to issues of governance.

The concert,she explained further, was expected to help attain a shift in the culture of the young people and make politics and governance attractive to the demographic.

She said the EU was encouraging the youth to not only register for their PVCs but also ensure they collect the cards when they were ready.

“The European Union has been a strong, major partner of the Nigerian government, particularly since the return to democracy in 1999. And we have quite an array of programmes in our development cooperation portfolio, and this is one of our flagship programmes.

“The program is fully funded by the European but the good thing about it is that it is locally driven and we are trying to bring civically-cultured celebrities, influencers, and bloggers; bring them together to help us speak to young people on how to get their PVCs,”she said.

Celebrities expected at the concert on Saturday, June include Kizz Daniel, who will headline the show, MI, Teni the Entertainer, Tubaba, Falz, Patoranking, Mayorkun, Omawunmi and actors like Chioma Chukwuka, Mr Macaroni, KieKie, among others.

Recall that the event had earlier been held at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.