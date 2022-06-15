By Kingsley Omonobi

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen Faruk Yahaya, yesterday, warned all General Officers Commanding, Corp Commanders, Commanders of Theatres of Operations, Brigade and other formation commanders to remain apolitical and ensure troops under their commands complied.

Speaking at the Second Quarter Chief of Army Conference, which kick-started in Abuja, yesterday, the COAS said: “Let me hasten to remind us that the nation is currently preparing for general elections. All personnel must remain apolitical while providing enabling and secured environment for electoral processes to thrive.

“In this regard, I directed the review of rules of engagement and code of conduct for Operation Safe Conduct and the approved guidelines would be conveyed to you soon. The Nigerian Army will continue to enhance its civil-military relations efforts and provide the necessary support in aid of the civil authority.

“A few months ago, in my first quarter conference closing remarks, I affirmed that the Nigerian Army remains resolute and committed to squarely confront the myriad of security challenges bedeviling the country.

“Accordingly, we have confronted all forms of criminalities in collaboration with our sister Services and other security agencies.

‘’The level of cooperation and professionalism exhibited by our sister services and other security agencies in furtherance of this effort has been heartwarming. This has led to the achievement of several successes across various theatres of operation in the country.

“In the North East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai have sustained the onslaught against the terrorists leading to the clearance of the several criminal enclaves and the surrendering of large numbers of insurgents and their families.”