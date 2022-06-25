Catholic Bishop of Minna Diocese, Martins Uzoukwu, has urged Christians to get permanent voters card and register in  any  political party of their choice in  electing credible leaders in 2023.

Uzoukwu gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Minna on Saturday.

” I admonish our eligible brothers and sisters to get permanent voters card and register as a member of any  political party of their choice  to actively participate  in electoral process.

”We should  not be left  behind, hence the need for sundry to  register in electing a leader that will ensure good democratic governance in 2023,” he said.

Uzoukwu also called on political leaders to use their talents and potential to proffer lasting solution to the present security challenges, adding that the situation was undermining  the nation’s corporate existence.

“Our political leaders using their talents and potentials is part of the way the nation’s affairs could prepare the political  atmosphere for  smooth implementation of the electoral process in 2023,” he said.

The cleric advised Nigerians to assist the government and security agencies in tackling crisis situations in the country through reliable information that could aid in apprehending miscreants.

He also called for God’s intervention, adding that such would go a long way to curb such challenges in in the country.

He, however, admonished  Nigerians to shun unrighteousness to attract mercy from God.

“Prayer is justice towards God, fasting is justice towards oneself, while alms giving is justice toward others.”

The Bishop also urged Christians to intensify charity, to draw the blessings of God.

Uzoukwu said that prayers among  the governed would pave the way for God’s intervention in the nation’s affairs.

”Nigerians  must shun sentiments and support the government at all levels to move the country out of its present predicament,” he said.

