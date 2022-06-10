Chief Ayiri Emami

The Deputy Director 2, Election Planning and Monitoring Committee in 2019 All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Ayirimi Emami, has congratulated former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his emergence as APC Presidential Standard Bearer for the 2023 Polls, saying the chances of the ruling party retaining power and consolidating on its achievements, is brighter with Tinubu’s candidacy.

Emami, who made the assertion in a press statement on Friday noted that the landslide victory of Senator Tinubu at the just concluded APC Presidential primary was a testament to the acceptance the APC National leader enjoys across the country and evidence of a political aficionado, gifted with the tenacity to successfully actualize incontrovertible victory, amid apparent challenges.

According to the Warri Chief the resolve so far exhibited by the APC Presidential candidate to closely work with members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, the National Working Committee of the party, fellow aspirants in the just concluded APC Presidential primary, and other stakeholders in the party, ” explains how Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was able to lay the foundation for the economic progress and all-round development being witnessed in Lagos State and the formation of APC from a coalition of political parties, before the 2015 elections.”

While commending APC delegates from Delta State for conducting themselves in an ” exceptional manner during the APC Presidential primary “, Emami, opined:” The immediate rollout of programmes by Senator Tinubu, to address challenges facing the country, such as epileptic public power supply, the need to increase investment in education and other critical sectors, if given the mandate by Nigerians next year, is very reassuring and gives a greater sense of APC administration’s desire to advance people-driven governance across the country.”