By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria’s Super Eagles came from a goal down to get their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign off to a winning start on Thursday, beating Sierra Leone 2-1 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

It was also the first win for new coach Jose Peseiro and a great confidence booster for the players who had before now gone five games without a win.

Panetoliko winger, Jonathan Morsay opened scoring in the 11th minute for the Leone Stars, heading past Francis Uzoho after he beat his marker in Nigeria’s box. Alex Iwobi quickly restored parity five minutes later, rolling the ball past Kamara in goal, before Napoli hitman, Victor Osimhen doubled Nigeria’s advantage in the 41st minute.

The result is an improvement for Nigeria from the sides’ previous meeting in Benin, where they threw away a four-goal lead under Gernot Rohr.

Nigeria now sit second in Group A and will next face São Tomé and Príncipe next Monday.

An injury to captain, William Troost-Ekong led to him being stretched off and may now miss the tie against The Falcons.

In the other group game, Guinea-Bissau shredded São Tomé and Príncipe 5-1 and top the group heading into the next round of matches.