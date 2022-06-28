By David Odama, Lafia

Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, has inaugurated its Audit Implementation Committee for the 2022 National Audit of all basic education institutions in the state.

The committee, which was inaugurated in the SUBEB boardroom in Lafia is to enhance effective implementation of the first phase of 2022 National Personnel Audit billed to commence from July 13, 2022.

State Chairman of the Board, Muhammad Musa Dan’azimi, said at the inauguration that the national personnel audit exercise was necessary to generate accurate and reliable data for planning and effective implementation of the Basic Education programmes in the country.

The Executive Chairman further explained that the state has achieved success in the past urging that greater successes be achieved in the forthcoming 2022 National Personnel Audit exercise.

He charged the committee to cooperate within the Universal Basic Education Commission( UBEC)and State Universal Basic Education Board frame work for the Success of the 2022 National Personnel Audit for the benefit of schools in the state.

The board Chairman commended the leadership of Universal Basic Education Commission for the introduction of the National Personnel Audit exercise which started in 2006, described the exercise as laudable.

He appreciated Governor Abdullahi Sule, for the prompt release of funds to match Federal Government’s Grant through Universal Basic Education Commission which has assisted the state over years and urged all hands to be on deck for the smooth implementation of the exercise.

In her remark, Commissioner, Ministry of Education, Nasarawa State, Hajiya Fati Jimeta Sabo, commended State Governor, Universal Basic Education Commission and State Universal Basic Education Board for their efforts at providing a common learning environment for all learners in the Stat

In their good messages, the Zonal Director UBEC,NAPPS, JNI, CAN, APSON and Chairman, Education Secretaries forum, expressed gratitude to the Universal Basic Education Commission and State Universal Basic Education Board for elvoling They pledged the committee’s support and commitment to the success of the 2022 National Personnel Audit.

Members of the 2022 National Personnel Audit State Implementation committee include: Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Education, Executive Chairman, Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Permanent members SUBEB, Board Secretary,JNI, CAN, Zonal Director UBEC, Quality Assurance, NUT, others includes Chairman Education Secretaries, NAPSS, APSON and Directors, M.O. E and SUBEB.

