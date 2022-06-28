By David Odama, Lafia

Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, has inaugurated its Audit Implementation Committee for the 2022 National Audit of all basic education institutions in the state.

The committee, which was inaugurated in the SUBEB boardroom in Lafia is to enhance effective implementation of the first phase of 2022 National Personnel Audit billed to commence  from July 13, 2022.

State Chairman of the  Board, Muhammad Musa Dan’azimi, said at the inauguration that  the national personnel audit exercise was necessary to generate accurate and reliable data for planning and effective implementation of the Basic Education programmes in the country.

The Executive Chairman further  explained that the  state has achieved success in the past  urging  that greater successes  be achieved  in the forthcoming 2022 National Personnel Audit exercise.

He charged the committee to cooperate within  the Universal Basic Education Commission( UBEC)and State Universal Basic Education Board frame work  for the Success of the 2022 National Personnel Audit for the benefit of schools in the state.

The board Chairman   commended the leadership of Universal Basic Education Commission for  the introduction of the National Personnel Audit exercise which started  in 2006,  described  the exercise as laudable.

He appreciated Governor Abdullahi  Sule, for the prompt release of funds to match Federal Government’s Grant through Universal Basic Education Commission  which has assisted the state over years and urged  all hands to be on deck for the smooth implementation of the exercise.

In her remark,  Commissioner, Ministry of Education, Nasarawa State, Hajiya Fati Jimeta Sabo, commended State Governor, Universal Basic Education Commission and State Universal Basic Education Board for their  efforts  at providing a common learning environment for all learners in the Stat

In their good messages, the Zonal Director UBEC,NAPPS, JNI, CAN, APSON and Chairman, Education Secretaries forum, expressed gratitude to the  Universal Basic Education Commission and  State Universal Basic Education Board for elvoling  They pledged the committee’s support and commitment to the success of the 2022 National Personnel Audit.

Members of the 2022 National Personnel Audit State Implementation committee include: Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Education, Executive Chairman, Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Permanent members SUBEB, Board Secretary,JNI, CAN, Zonal Director UBEC, Quality Assurance, NUT, others includes Chairman Education Secretaries, NAPSS, APSON and Directors, M.O. E and SUBEB.

