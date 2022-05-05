,

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the dissolution of the Borno state executive council.

The dissolution, which is with immediate effect, was contained in a statement signed by the permanent secretary, administration and general services, Danjuma Ali on behalf of the Secretary to the State Government and made available to journalists by the Governor’s spokespersons from the press unit of the Government House in Maiduguri late Thursday.

The members were directed to hand over affairs to permanent secretaries in their ministries.

The statement explained that the dissolution is to create enabling environment for interested members of the EXCO to legally participate in forthcoming primaries and congresses of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Zulum, according to the statement, expressed the deepest appreciation to members of the executive council for unquantifiable contributions while they held offices and wishes them the best of luck in future endeavours.