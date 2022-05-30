.

….Commends Zulum for taking the lead

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

A World Bank Technical Support Team led by the Task Team Leader on Multi Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) Serena Cavicchi, has visited Borno State on performance evaluation, monitoring of some selected projects and help enhance performance of the MCRP Team in Borno State.

Other members of the Technical Support Mission include consultant to the World Bank on MCRP Project Mr. Masroor Ahmed, Chidozie AG, Agricultural Economist, Anas Abba Kyari, Senior Procurement Specialist, Professor Ahmed Chinade Environmental Safeguard and Nkem Uzochukun C1 and C3 specialist.

After a special session with the Borno State MCRP officials at the Technology Incubation Hub in Maiduguri, the team led by the Borno State Coordinator of MCRP Baba Zanna Abdulkarim visited one of the 25 health facilities built by the project at Abujan talakawa area where the officer in-charge of the clinic Yachilla Waziri said after building the Primary health Centre, the project also supported the clinic with solar power, Borehole and essential drugs.

While commending the Borno State Government and the world Bank for its interventions, Ya chilla also solicited for the expansion of its immunization cold room and construction of shades for out-patients adding that the clinic operates 24 hour services with an average of 80 patients daily.

At the Maiduguri Chest Clinic, the team was received and conducted round by the Medical Officer in charge of the Clinic Dr. Mustafa Bintube who said the hospital serves as referral centre being the only specialized Hospital on chest diseases in the entire north east.

He said they receive patients not only in north eastern Nigeria but from Chad, Niger, and Cameroon Republics.

He noted that the facility also serve as Data Collection Centre to the World Health Organization and other UN organizations on Tuberculosis.

Prior to its reconstruction by the Borno State Government through the MCRP he said, clinic hardly operates due to neglect and dearth of medical equipment adding however that with the special intervention that brings it back to life, the hospital recorded over two hundred cases of TB mostly from northern Borno occasioned by the insurgency induced displacement.

Currently he sad, the hospital is planning to commence admission of inpatients as soon as new staff are employed by the Borno State Government.

The new Borno State E -Library was also visited by the world Bank Team being one of the 54 public building constructed by the MCRP across Borno State from where they proceeded to Gwange two Primary School to see the Mega School construction and furnished by the Project through Borno State Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement.

Also visited during the mission by the World Bank officials is the 66km Maiduguri –Bama Road under construction where the team leader expressed appreciation on the performance of Borno State MCRP officials for their commitment and the state government for its determination to better the lots of the people affected by the insurgency.

The World Bank Team also had technical session with some government officials from the line MDAs, in which the project is carrying out its interventions especially the Ministry of Works, Education, Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Water Resources, Health and Human Services, Agriculture as well as members of the peace group, community leaders and relevant CSOs who provide third party monitoring oversights.

Later the World Bank officials also met with Governor Babagana Umara Zulum at the Government House in Maiduguri to brief him on their mission to Borno State as chairman of the state steering committee.

The team leader Serena Cavicchi commended the Governor for being proactive and taking the lead, stressing that this might not be unconnected with the governor being the pioneer State Coordinator of the Project in Borno State prior to his election.

Speaking at the end of the visit, the Borno State MCRP Coordinator, Baba Zanna Abdulkarim, expressed delight over the visit saying apart from technical knowledge gained, the visit has also strengthen the State MCRP Team on how to execute the project activities in line with the Bank Standard and global best practices in the interest of the people in whose interest the Government and the Bank are carrying out the various activities which cuts across, water, sanitation and hygiene, Agriculture, Public Buildings, Education, Transport and non food items among others all interventions.