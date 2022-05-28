“When a dog is not dead, you can’t remove its teeth. When an animal is not dead, you can’t use the skin in making a drum. No shaking. Dino is coming”

The above was the caption of an Instagram post made by Nigerian politician, Senator Dino Melaye on Thursday.

Though Melaye lost his bid to return to the red chamber, the former lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial district in the National Assembly seems to be taking the loss in good faith.

Known as ‘The Singing Senator’, Dino on Wednesday declared on his Instagram page that despite the defeat, winning is his heritage.

His words: “My winner’s status is not tied to any election. It is my eternal heritage. Dino is Dino. I am very proud to be associated with Atiku Abubakar. A true Patriot, consummate humanitarian and passionate Unifier. Don’t make a mistake, Dino is coming…”

Recall that, in 2015 he defected from the People’s Democratic Party to All Progressives Congress (APC), but returned to PDP in the buildup to 2019 elections. He was the Chairman Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, among other legislative positions.

A dynamic and controversial politician whose next move is unpredictable, one can’t help but wonder what’s next for Dino.