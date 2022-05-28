Wine Nation, an elite Cognac liquor wine shop in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub, is expanding its offerings with the addition of a sit-in bar section.

The Chief Executive Officer of Wine Nation, Charles Obinna, said the addition of the bar is inspired by the desire to give clients of Wine Nation a unique feel to the brand.

Wine Nation stocks an extensive range of the world’s finest selection of tastefully refreshing wines, whiskeys, spirits and gins. Now it is adding a sit-in bar to its offerings. It wants its patrons to now walk in, sit in and enjoy a drink of their choice in a cosy and inviting space.

With its unique offerings of the best premium and affordable drinks, Wine Nation seeks to appeal to the taste of Nigerians looking for a blend of quality, class, and simplicity.

“We are looking to appeal to the corporate Nigerians, people in the older age group, entertainers, families, and lovers of simplicity with a touch of class. So we have distinctive settings giving ambient atmosphere, great lighting fixtures to illuminate the senses and to energize your experience,” Obinna said.

According to him, the bar boasts a serene ambience devoid of the usual loud noise that characterizes most bars across Lagos. This makes it conducive for those looking for a quiet time. It is also equipped with a smoking lounge separated from the drinking area.

“Whether you are looking for several bottles of inexpensive everyday wine or alcoholic/non-alcoholic beverages, we provide the optimum selection and experience. We offer fast and reliable service and our professional staff provide advice and guidance at each step of the way,” Obinna said.

With its main store located in upscale Admiralty Way, Lekki, Lagos, Wine Nation plans to open stores at Victoria Island and Ajah, Lagos.

On what stands Wine Nation out from other wine shops, Obinna said it was better experienced.

“Every shop is unique in its own right and inspiration is drawn within/without. However, for us at Wine Nation, we believe that only an experience will do the conviction. Taste and be hooked. A taste of our direct sourced products reveals truth that with Wine Nation, the difference is clear,” he said.