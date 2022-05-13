Governor Godwin Obaseki

Commissions new radio station





By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – EDO state governor, Godwin Obaseki said the importance of a free press and free speech which are key to the development of democracy was the reason his administration expunged sedition from the new criminal law of the state.

Obaseki stated this on Friday during the official opening of a new radio station, Super FM in Benin City.



Represented by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Adaze Enwanta, Obaseki said “For us as a government, democratic freedoms are the most important part of which is the freedom of expression and press freedom. It is clear that people tune in to radio and television stations because they want to know what the government is doing.

“Also, in order to respect the peoples opinion, we have taken deliberate step. Just recently, the Edo State Executive Council considered the new criminal law and we have abrogated the provision that has to do with sedition to allow for freedom of expression so that the journalist can express his views by way of report without fear or molestation.

“Journalists occupy a very important position in our society. You also owe the public a duty and I must commend Super FM because you are doing just that. The State govt will work with your station and hopefully we will get our own broadcast regulatory body as stipulated in the constitution to regulate what you do instead of being tied to the Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation.

Chief Executive Officer of the station, Yemi Akinwunmi said the corporate mission and vision statements are to better the individual and the society.

She added: “As Super FM continues to grow with new branches springing up across the country, we have a uniform Mission and Vision Statements. Our corporate mission and vision statements reflect is to better the individual and the entire human society.

“I hereby appeal for the support and understanding of every major stakeholder, just as we are also committed to playing our part in building an egalitarian society,” she added.