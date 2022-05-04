Frontline presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party. PDP, Sen. Bukola Saraki’s campaign, will be anchored on the ‘Rule of Law’.

Addressing Journalists on Tuesday at an event in Abuja, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, the Director General of Saraki Campaign Organization, said Nigeria’s problems will begin to clear once the people adhere to the Rule of Law.

According to him, we have adequate laws in Nigeria that can address all facets of our problems, but they are not enforced and not adhered to. Once we begin to adhere to our laws, you begin to see the various institutions strengthened and the myriads of problems will begin to clear.

“A situation, where it has been established that someone did not perform his duties but there are no sanctions; a situation where justice is denied the average citizenry, is the main cause of the problems Nigeria grapple with.”

“If we adhere to those laws that regulate Agriculture for instance, Nigeria should be able to feed itself and the entire West Africa. This is why everything revolves around the rule of law”, Earl Onaiwu said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bukola Saraki, was recently nominated by Northern elders along side Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State as preferred presidential candidates.