By Ediri Ejoh

Participants have attributed poor planning to reasons of low participation of key players, officials and IOCs at the just concluded Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria’s (PETAN) 2022 edition of the annual Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), according to Vanguard investigation.

It was observed that top industry officials including the operators, regulators, government functionaries and members of the National Assembly in committees relevant to the sector , among others were absent.

Some participants who frowned at the development attributed absence of these industry bigwigs to poor planning by the current leadership of PETAN.

A participant who wished to be called Engr. Bola, said, ” this year’s PETAN OTC is the worst ever. Thank God the Association has some members who are notable industry players, this year’s OTC would have been a disaster. For me, the glamour and knowledge-based information and policy statements from government’s representatives were completely lacking. I regret the money I spent in attending this year’s OTC, it is like lost money.

PETAN is the umbrella body of indigenous oil services companies in Nigeria providing specialized services to the upstream and downstream sectors of the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

The Association anchors the yearly OTC planning and organization and leads the Nigerian delegation to the global flagship industry event in Houston. Besides, the conference opens members to new clients, collaborations and latest technologies in their various specializations as well offering tangible business opportunities for the supply chain.

Vanguard observed that this year’s event had the absence of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kyari, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mr Bitrus Bako Nabasu and the Secretary General, African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) , Dr Omar Farouk Ibrahim.

Also missing were most of the panelists which included Managing Directors of the International Oil Companies (IOCs).

Another participant and industry stakeholder who spoke to the press, Mr. Chinedu Ambrose, said having attended that last 10 editions of the event, the 2022 PETAN organized OTC falls far below pass mark.

He urged the organizers to ensure that subsequent events are improved upon in order to give stakeholders value for attendance.