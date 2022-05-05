By Tunji Olajide

The barrage of negative comments that have heralded the motive of Sen. Olamilekan Adeola, Senator representing Lagos West to abandon his Lagos West Senatorial District seat to port to Ogun West Senatorial District, is a pointer that the move is unpopular, provocative and against the sensibility of the people of Ogun State.

It is indeed a real slap on the face of the good people in Ogun West. It is unethical and unsavoury.

People outside Ogun State, and especially in Lagos State are hoping politics is not cursed. Some politicians who are genuine indigenes of Ogun West that are declaring their intentions to contest the 2023 Senatorial election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are highly miffed about the idea of a Lagos politician coming into the political climate of a great and prosperous district.

Making mockery of the whole thing is the sheer absurdity and the arrogant mien the Lagos State politician who has spent 20 humongous years as member of Lagos State House of Assembly, Member, House of Representatives representing Alimosho Federal Constituency and now two term Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District is bringing into the race meant for real indigenes of the district.

After getting fed up of representing Lagos State, he now feels it is time to stray into Ogun West as he plans to represent these educated, smart, high value and wise people of the district. A district that is never short of great minds.

The prevalent view amongst Ogun West intelligentsia is that one actually expect morality, integrity, discipline and principle to take a front seat in this context and nothing should supersede that.

Ogun West do not want a foreigner to invade their territory in the name of politics. That is why they are raising their voices

They will prefer to sweat to elect someone who has no issue with his indigeneship or his origin.

Allowing someone whose heritage is in doubt into office will create a bad precedence occasioned by the presumed crossover of a Lagos West Senator.

The All Progressives Congress must consider identifying the best out of the great bona-fide politicians in the district if All Progressives Congress (APC) wants to get the full support of the people of Ogun West. Ogun West must mobilize themselves and oppose this absurdity called West to West. Lagos West is totally different from Ogun West. That is why they are rejecting the idea to make the district a proxy of Lagos West.

In one of the press briefings against the crisscrossing of Sen. Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi), Mr. Lekan Akintande, an All Progressives Congress (APC) member from Yewa South local Government said, ‘in Ogun West today, there are numbers of bona-fide indigenes who have shown interest in representing our senatorial district at the red chamber with the capacity to do so. It is worrisome that someone from the Lagos cabal is sent to distort the political hitch-free atmosphere Ogun West people have been enjoying in the region since the birth of democracy’.

This Lagos politician who has been serving for over two decades in Lagos believes he can rob Ogun West people by claiming an untraceable indigeneship in the region. It is appalling that this Senator presently representing Lagos West Senatorial District abandoned the mandate given to him by the people who voted for him to eye Ogun West Senatorial seat at the same time.

We also call on the good people of Ogun West to remain calm and focus as we will ensure that we are not represented at the red chamber by a stranger at the 10th National Assembly. We shall soon have our unpolluted political atmosphere back in one piece.

• Olajide wrote from Abeokuta.