Chairman, League of Patriotic Lawyers, Abubakar Yesufu, has urged the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, to pick Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, as his running mate.

He explained that the choice of Wike would brighten the chances of the party at the poll. His words:”I want to hail the choice of Turaki Adamawa, Abubakar Atiku. We call on him to proceed and pick Nyesom Wike as his running mate for a robust ticket.

“The choice will calm frayed nerves and act as the suitable balm of gilead to whatsoever conspiracy or gang up theory that is being peddled by pundits. Other than Nyesom Wike’s showing at the keenly contested competition, he has consistently showed his love for his party by ensuring the party remains relevant in the times of adversity for over seven years.

“Abubakar Atiku had attested to Nyesom Wike’s pivotal role in upholding the virtues of the party a week ago.

Wike’s developmental strides in Rivers State that earned him the name, “Mr Project” by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, is an eloquent testimony to his fitness for the role.

“We want to caution that Turaki Adamawa should not listen to political scavengers who want to reap where they did not sow.

“Wike will bring to that ticket vibrancy, commitment and agility to compliment Atiku’s role.

“We also commend the party for a flawless convention and wish them luck in the historic election ahead.”