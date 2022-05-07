By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

First class monarchs from North and South of Kwara State have said Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq deserves to have another term in office based on his hard work, impacts on every region in the state, and his humility in relating with all segments of the state.

The monarchs spoke on Friday during separate sallah homage paid to the Governor in Ilorin — 48 hours after the chairman of Kwara State Council of Chiefs and Emir of Ilorin Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari called on Abdulrazaq to run for another of four years on the merits of his achievements, his hands-on approach to his duties, and his good judgments on various issues.

The monarchs from South and North attributed their support to the Governor’s glaring impacts in their domains and his humility.

“Your Excellency, you have touched lives all around our communities. We have seen dividends of democracy all around our communities.

“We are proud to be associated with you and we pray that you will be the person to pilot the affairs of the state in the next four years,” Etsu Patigi and Vice Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi II said when he led other traditional rulers from Kwara North to pay sallah homage to the Governor.

“We are here this afternoon to pay you sallah homage. We also want to use this medium to appreciate you for all you have been doing for our people across Kwara North and Kwara State in general.

“Your Excellency, it is our prayer that Almighty Allaah will continue to give you the foresight to pilot the affairs of Kwara State.

“Your Excellency, on behalf of the traditional rulers here, we are using this medium to categorically say we support your administration.

“We pray for you and we shall continue to pray for the success of your administration.”

Other traditional rulers from Kwara North in attendance were the Emir of Lafiagi Ahaji Mohammed-Kudu Kawu; Emir of Kaiama Alhaji Muazu Shehu Omar; Emir of Shonga Dr. Halidu Yahaya; Etsu Tsaragi Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi Nda Kpoto; Emir of Okuta Alhaji Abubakar Idris; Emir of Ilesha Baruba Professor Halidu Abubakar; and Emir of Yashikra Alhaji Umar Usman Sariki.

Monarchs from Kwara South echoed the same sentiments, with the Olofa of Offa Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, saying the administration of AbdulRazaq has touched virtually every region and sector of the state in a good way.

“Without mincing words, you have been a great revelation to Kwara State and your disposition at the helm underscores the astoundingly fine qualities you exhibit as the Chief Executive Officer of our dear state,” he said.

“Therefore, it has been a sojourn of hope under your leadership, and hopefully, we can make it a journey of more fulfillment with more delivery of dividends of democracy to the common man.

“We are asking Your Excellency to run for second term, because we want you to continue the good work you have been doing in the last three years.

“It may interest you that having put heads together with all the first class traditional rulers from Kwara south, if we have the resources, we would have been the ones to obtain your form.

“We believe that, even without us, some people would do so and you will consider our plea to contest for second term.

“Most of governors (first term) have declared for second term; we are still wondering why you have not made your interest known. Even some governors who do not perform so well like you did have declared. So, we are asking you to please declare.”

Other Kwara South first class monarchs in attendance were the Olomu of Ajase-Ipo Oba Ismail Alebiosu; Olomu of Omu-Aran Oba AbdulRaheem Adeoti; Olosi of Osi Oba Saliu Adasofegbe; Olupako of Share Oba Haruna Olawale Sulaiman; Alofa of Iloffa Oba Samuel Dada; and representatives of Elerin of Erin-Ile and the Olusin of Isanlu-Isin.

AbdulRazaq, for his part, said his administration remain committed to peace, unity, inclusive growth, and general well-being of the largest majority of the people.

“I commend Your Royal Highnesses for the roles you play in mobilising our people for peace, unity and development,” he said.

“This administration has tremendous regard for our traditional institutions. We are committed to peace, unity, inclusive growth, and general well-being of the largest majority of our people.

“Our commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development is evident across all sectors. Health indices have improved; we have upgraded facilities across the state.

“We have taken roads and other developmental projects to the remotest corners of our state; and we have standardized basic education.

“Today, unlike before, Kwara is one of the bright spots in the country in government’s responsiveness.”

AbdulRazaq appealed to the monarchs to continue to support various initiatives of his administration to secure Kwara State.