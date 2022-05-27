Bode George

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—FORMER Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olabode George, yesterday, congratulated the PDP governorship candidate in Lagos State, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly known as ‘Jandor’, just as he urged other governorship aspirants to work together with the candidate to ensure victory for the party in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking on the outcome of the PDP primary in Lagos, George urged party members to close ranks and work together to deliver Lagos State to PDP.

He said: “I want to admonish the party candidates contesting for different positions to work with the managers of the party at various constituencies.

“We must be united to deliver Lagos because a divided house is a defeated house. I want to plead with all of you, let’s close ranks, some will win and some will lose, a maximum of four years, and another set will come. If you are lucky, you will go back. I am pleading, don’t go and quarrel with anybody, let me ask you: those that were manipulating the system, were they successful? So who is at work, it is the Almighty God.

“I know there are crises in some constituencies, I will like to plead with concerned individuals or groups that there is no perfect system anywhere. But you must be committed to the development of this party. It is not everything you want that will come to pass, whatever you will be in life, has already been destined by God.

“If you are not happy with the outcome of the primary, go and submit your petition to the panel. We have a window of about a week before the candidates’ list will be ready. I pray God will guide the managers of our party to do what is just, fair and equitable.”

While he urged the party managers at the national level to do the needful before June 3, when all names must have been submitted, he warned the party candidates and members not to disappoint Lagosians.

He said: “I must express my gratitude for the conduct of our people and the love they have for our party. I believe strongly in my mind that God’s time has come for us to win Lagos.”