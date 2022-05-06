Founder of WahalaNetwork blog, Oluwagbenga Oluwafemi Dawodu, better known as Kristen Dawodu, has clearly stated that his brand doesn’t support or post any content that can lead to depression.

For Kristen Dawodu, WahalaNetwork the new all-entertainment blog that will continue to spread because of its working formula which is entertainment-based.

In this interview with Vanguard, Dawodu sheds more light on the the modus operandi of his entertainment hub.

Excerpt:

Many observers have pointed out that Wahalanetwork seems to be trying to do the same thing that instablog is doing. Can you kindly explain how what you are doing is different from others?

Well, I won’t actually say we do the same thing, we post News, we entertain our followers with the latest trend, we engage our followers, I don’t think Instablog does that.

Wahalanetwork seems to be doing everything from sports to entertainment to comedy. What precisely is the media niche?

Wahalanetwork is a blog that’s into everything, latest news, Comedy (sometimes I repost my followers and I also give them their credit) once I see this person is good I put him or her out there,some thank me afterwards some don’t , sport ,music, entertainment and all. Wahala Network is into everything, this is a way of keeping my followers making them stick to my page…

Many of today’s popular social media news and entertainment accounts have been accused of being overly sensational and sometimes reporting misleading news. How is Wahalanetwork navigating these shortcomings that seem to have become intrinsic to popular Instagram or online news media?

Well, we don’t just post news without a screenshot or evidence to back it up…many of my followers know Wahala Network for that. If I have news and I don’t have a screenshot or evidence I won’t post it…if you go to my page there’s always evidence for every news I post,extremely important. Some of my followers DM me sometimes to share some news,but once they have no evidence or screenshots I don’t post them, I count it as invalid.

We have seen some very popular instagram accounts and online media thrive on dirty news, such as publishing of leaked nude pics and sextape of big celebrities. How will Wahalanetwork react if it stumbled on a scoop that is a sextape of a big celeb?

Hhmmm , I think the only person that has the mind to do that is gistlover, I won’t lie to you most of this blog are scared of posting nudes because of Instagram guidelines, pages are easily removed now. Look at Tundeednut and Gossip Mill their page have all been removed, they have from scratch. I am not trying to start from scratch. A lot has been spent on my page to post stuff or content that goes against Instagram guidelines. Before we post any content it goes through thorough review.

Presently, Wahalanetwork has over 100k followers. What anew offerings should followers expect in the coming months?

They should expect more followers, More latest news, trust me different news everyday, news can’t stop coming, Entertainment , celebrity gossip, all. Same old same old.

Many blogs works on the philosophy that controversial posts pay. What is the philosophy driving the editorial content of Wahalanetwork?

WahalaNetwork’s philosophy is mainly to entertain the audience with general gist, entertainment updates and funny contents. The brand doesn’t post certain updates that can enhance depression for the audience.

So far, what has been the best moment for wahalanetwork blog?

There’s absolutely no feeling like you posting on your page and immediately your followers engage. This feeling I have every time I post.

Aside from that, people randomly post and tag us, some beg for a repost, people share content I don’t believe I can ever see online, some content which by the way goes against Instagram guidelines, and most importantly some pay to post their content.

You are into different business or enterprise. What would you say is the attractive side of entertainment blogging and what are the downsides?

The most attractive side is we put a smile on our followers’ faces and the down side is the Instagram algorithm. Sometimes we have lots of followers that engage and sometimes it seems our followers don’t see our content.

Let’s talk about social issues. There has been an increase in the ugly trend of ritual killing in the country. What is your advice to young people, especially your teeming followers on various platforms where you have influence?

Why do rituals when there are many ways to make money? Problem with youth nowadays is they want it quick. Something quick doesn’t last long. Will advise youth or anyone out there to stop money rituals and venture into something creative.

As someone who is an international figure, you know better than most Nigerians who have not travelled outside the shores of this country that bad image can affect citizens of a country. How would you advice Nigerians to handle situation whereby they get to a foreign country and they were being treated based on the stereotype that “Nigerians are fraudsters?”

The stereotype has been present for a while and in recent years it increased worldwide due to the cases of the likes of Hushpuppi, Otunba Cash, and others. My advice to Nigerians who are stereotyped as fraudsters is that they should abstain from any act that can incriminate them. Because the reputation of the country is worse worldwide than ever before. By abstaining from any crime related acts, Nigerians being stereotyped can be more relieved in carrying out their day to day activities.