It takes a high level of intelligence to embrace a new challenge after serving for close to 20 years in the army.

After a 15-year glorious career in the United States military, Victor Chiagozem Aruwah, is breaking new ground as a businessman in a sector he developed interest in, totally different from his training in the military and as a mechanical engineer, in which he holds a masters degree.

However, the sojourn of Victor Aruwah during his military assignment, which took him to different countries of the world and exposed him to some of the best hospitality treatments, struck in him a different passion.

This informed his decision to establish a 32-room bouquet hotel, Hotel Kurvilla in Nanstein Landstuhlhotel, Germany, providing first-class services.

After his time in the army, Victor Aruwah retired at the age of 33 in 2012. He joined the United States Directorate of Public Works Installation Management Command Unit, Engineering Division based in Germany.

The entrepreneur, who was born to Nigerian parents, was also an army Chemical Operations Specialist for 18 years.

“I have travelled to different cities around the world and I have been very lucky to enjoy some of the best hospitality across the world in terms of accommodation, food, and other travelling experience. Hence my desire to replicate the same experience and offer a world-class hospitality experience for work or leisure,” Victor Aruwah recounted.

Speaking further, Victor Aruwah said,

“I have managed this project for nearly five years and it has been a wonderful experience with no service failure or lowering of our standards” said Victor Aruwah.

The 43-year-old veteran-turned hotelier is not taking the grace of God for granted for the successful journey so far. He disclosed that he is releasing a book soon, which will enhance his already rich public profile.

“I’ll be publishing my book ‘When Grace Suspend The Rules’ which will capture my many failures, successes and above all the Incredible grace of God in my life,” Victor Aruwah disclosed in a recent interview.