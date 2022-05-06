By Adesina Wahab

Some candidates in Lagos and Ogun states who were to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, on Saturday in Oke Aro, Alagbole, Akute and Matogun areas of Lagos and Ogun states missed the examination due to the early morning rainfall in those areas.

Mostly affected were candidates who were slated for the 7 am and 9am exams.

One of the affected candidates, who simply gave his name as Stephen, said he lives in Oke Aro axis of Ogun State and was billed to take the exam at a CBT centre in Alagbole area but could not get to the centre before 7am.

“The rain started at about 5am when I was preparing to go to the centre with my mummy. We could not leave home on time. Also, we could not get public transport at the bus stop. Moreover, with the security situation in the country, one cannot go out too early in the morning. One is afraid of the menace of area boys and criminals that are all over the place.

READ ALSO: JAMB tasks officials on guidelines as 2022 UTME begins nationwide

“By the time we would get to the exam centre, it was well past eight in the morning and the time allotted for us has lapsed. Nobody is allowed into the exam hall 30 minutes after the exam has started. The situation was made worse by the bad road along the Alagbole – Akute axis. We were stuck in the bad portion in Akute for hours. The road has been abandoned for years by the Ogun State Government,” he said.

Another candidate who missed the exam, Toyin, called on the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, to look into their situation and give them another chance.

“What happened was not caused by us. We are calling on JAMB to have mercy on us. We tried as much as possible to meet the time for the exam, but circumstances beyond our control did not allow that,” she said.