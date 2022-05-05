By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday picked the All Progressives Congress APC 2023 Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest forms with a promise to hit the ground running should he pick the ticket and end up as Nigeria’s president.

Chairman of The Progressive Project TPP, an umbrella organization of all support groups advocating the actualization of a Yemi Osinbajo presidency in 2023, Senator Kabiru Gaya led the groups to pick the forms.

Speaking shortly after picking the forms, Gaya said; “I have been in politics for many years and I understand at certain level how politics should be played. I believe it is a game of give and take. We have served for the president in this country for eight years under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari so, the presidency should go to the South and that is why we said the best person to handle this matter is somebody who has been in the system.

“If he is sworn-in today at the Eagle Square, by tomorrow morning he can pick up because he is already in the system. I was a governor I know what it takes. When you are sworn-in, it takes time for you to learn and move forward, but when you are in the system, you don’t have that problem, it is going to improve because they have now drawn a plan by which you could have peace, stability and better economy and he is going to improve on that new plan”.

On the increasing number of aspirants, Gaya said; “Democracy is a game of numbers. Every aspirant that is contesting is qualified, nobody is not qualified to contest election but we are saying that we should look along the line and see who is the best material and I am sure if we put them together, all of them together, they will pick Osinbajo as candidate”.

On the mode of primary, Gaya said his team is ready for any method but expressed optimism that where consensus is to be used, the vice president would be the generally accepted candidate.

“It is left for the party and if the aspirants say this is what they want I believe it will be direct primary where delegates will come to Abuja and will elect a candidate maybe when you do indirect, it may be more bogous and take more time. I believe that whatever the party agrees with the aspirants is what we will do. The electoral act is very clear, it says either consensus, or even direct primary or indirect.

“Even when consensus is done and all candidates agree that is fair. We just had a share of that when we came to the Primaries of the national chairman there was general consensus. All aspirants wrote a letter supporting Abdullahi Adamu and Abdullahi Adamu is the national chairman. So we just hope that that kind of thing might happen by God’s grace”, he stated.

