Updated: 2 dead, 23 rescued as building collapses in Lagos 

Images from the scene.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Twenty-three persons have so far been rescued, with two others confirmed dead at the site of the building that collapsed at 24, Ibadan Street (East), off Muritala Mohammed Way, Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

Those so far rescued include 22 males and one female. A male and female, each, have been reported dead.

This was the report as at 2:10am.

Earlier…

Giving the situation report, General Manager LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said: “On arrival at the scene of the incident, an old three-storey building was discovered to have collapsed.

“Further information gathered revealed that the incident occurred at about 10.56p.m. with yet to be determined number of people trapped.

“Search-and-rescue operations are ongoing.

Twenty persons were rescued, while two sustained severe injuries and have been taken to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Ikeja, for further treatment.”

Men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Team, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, Nigeria Police, among other emergency responders are at the scene of the tragedy to rescue trapped victims.

According to a Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeyeye, rescue operation is on going to rescue victims.

Men of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA; Lagos State Ambulances Services, LASAMBUS, and others emergency responders are also at the scene.

As of 11 pm, excavator had arrived the scene of the incident and work had already begun on the search of people who are trapped.

“Every efforts are being made to ensure trapped victims are rescued and residents,” Adeyeye told Vanguard.