Nigerian singer and songwriter, Uche Malik has voiced out his opinion that Afrobeats is currently one of the biggest genres in the world.

According to the Rizza crooner, Afrobeats is quickly taking over the global scene and this is only the beginning.

Many years back, Fela Kuti coined his music Afrobeat, a blend of jazz, rock, and West African highlife. The nonconforming artist used his music as a tool to speak against oppression from the Nigerian government. Afrobeats evolved from Fela’s Afrobeat, and has since been on a trajectory.

Afrobeats is typically characterised by groovy percussion and rhythms. The genre has been getting global appeal since the days of Tuface and D’banj, but it gained massive appeal when acts like Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and Mr. Eazi stormed the music industry.

Uche Malik stated that since the Coronavirus pandemic hit, Afrobeats has only gotten bigger, thanks to the streaming and social media era. There’s a plethora of proof, whether it’s Burna Boy’s album, Twice as Tall, winning the Grammy or Wizkid’s Essence, which featured Justin Bieber on the remix, going platinum in the US. It is an exciting time to be an Afrobeats artiste.

He also mentioned that we have a wave of new generation acts who are already staking their claim in the global landscape. Ckay’s Love Nwantiti blew up on Tiktok and went ahead to become a global hit. Tems is on a song with Drake and Future, and is doing shows all over the US and Europe.

Commenting on the explosive growth of Afrobeats, Uche Malik highlighted the Billboard chart dedicated specifically to Afrobeats. It is an avenue for discovery and it means the genre is having an impact on the global market.

Uche Malik is pumped to be a part of that new wave. He sees himself as the bridge between the African diaspora and Nigeria, having experienced their culture here and overseas. His music is a sweet blend of Afrobeats and Hip-hop, using relatable lyrics to tell his story. He is keenly looking forward to performing on big stages across the world.