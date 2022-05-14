By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Terrorists who kidnapped passengers of the ill fated AK9 train on the Abuja-Kaduna rail track, have reportedly released one of the pregnant women in their captivity.

She and others were kidnapped on the 28th of March, 2022.

In a video featuring the woman which was on social media, the woman who wore a black Muslim attire (Abaya) was freed on compassionate ground.

The woman who was filmed putting on a face mask, appealed to the Federal Government to negotiate with the terrorists.

” It’s becoming very important because of the uncertainty surrounding the plight of others who are still in the terrorists den.

” The terrorists are taking care of us, they feed us well and give us our medication,” she said.