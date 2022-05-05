Former National President of National Council for Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO), Alhaji Kamaldeen Akintunde has called on The Muslim Congress (TMC), religious organisations and other stakeholders to intensify efforts in providing spiritual solution to the challenges confronting Nigeria.

Alhaji Akintunde made the call while hosting for special Iftar, TMC and Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation (Z&S) at his residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Akintunde who is the Secretary General of the Ogun State Muslim Council (OMC) also called on Nigerian Muslims not to take the back seat in political participation in the country.

“The Muslim Congress is a house hold name, and your interventions in many areas have been very impactful.”

“Your ingenious ways of executing your programmes, activities and projects have gone a long way in addressing the challenges of the nation.”

“In Nigeria today, we make lot of spiritual errors and it is time for the TMC in collaboration with other stakeholders to provide for specific spiritual needs of the people as a way of proffering solution to the nation’s problems.”

“One of the ways of doing this is to be politically active, sponsor ourselves into politics, identify with Muslims at the corridor of power and take the front seat in decision making”

Alhaji Akintunde also urged the Z&S to continue to build trust into the Zakat system in Nigeria as a way of addressing economic and social challenges confronting Muslims.

He asked politicians to learn from the model of organization to build trust into the democratic process in the country.

“Your contributions to the growth and development of individuals, family institution and communities is enormous and there is need for framework for documentation and evaluation.”

Akintunde who is the Patron of the Z&S asked the organisation to take steps at commissioning research to assess the socio-cultural, religious and economic impact of Zakat after decades of execution.

Earlier, the Waali of the Ogun State chapter of TMC, Dr Abdulrazaq Ogunmoye disclosed the various activities of the organisation in the State and also noted the immense contributions of the host to the growth of Islam in Nigeria.

The highlight of the event was a presentation of Award to Alhaji Akintunde in recognition of his selfless service to Islam and humanity.