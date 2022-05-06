By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

NIGERIA’s Vice President and All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential aspirant for the 2023 general elections, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has interacted with the Anambra State APC stakeholders in Awka, saying there is so much politics going on about the country’s insecurity.

Addressing the APC delegates, Osinbajo observed that there is a lot of politics around the acquisition of military equipment, noting that they take a long time to arrive the country.

According to him, it is usually not easy to change the supply order because of the issue of maintenance, adding that so far, the country was importing a lot of equipment from America and from other Western world.

The Vice President described security as central to everything the government was doing because without security, other sectors would be adversely affected.

He noted that every government had various challenges, explaining that the challenge of this particular government happens to be security.

He, however, said that despite the security challenges, government was opening up everywhere.

He said: “We have opened up the North East and containing the insecurity there and the same with the North West. We are also handling the cases of violence going on everywhere, including in the South East and the South-South.

“For the first time, the law enforcement agencies in Nigeria are stretched, obviously beyond even their own capacity. If you have four or five different fronts where the law enforcement agents are required, there is no question that they will not be overstretched.

“The military is not trained for civil conflicts and all of that, but they have to adapt. But what this period has taught us is that we must drastically reengineer our security apparatus.

“I don’t think that there will be more security council meetings in any other administration more than in this one.

“A lot of work has been going on in reengineering our entire security architecture, from men and women in the armed forces and the police and ensuring that we are able to beef them up because this is a big country.

“We need more men in our security outfits and so we will need to recruit more people and acquire the equipment”.