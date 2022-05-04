By Juliet Umeh

E-commerce giant, Konga, is set to host annual Tech Week promotion from next Friday to offer customers huge discounts.

The two week campaign provides an opportunity for bulk buyers, business owners, corporate organisations, educational institutions and other potential heavy shoppers to take advantage of the special prices and bulk deals on offer.

The company said Tech Week will offer shoppers best prices and unmatched deals across various product categories including mobile phones, computing- laptops, desktops and monitors, printers and scanners, PC gaming, computer accessories.

The products also include a wide range of electronics and home and kitchen products, among others.

In view of Konga’s status as one of the biggest sources of genuine computing products in the Nigerian e-commerce market, Nigerians are already getting excited as the countdown for the Tech Week draws nearer.

According to Konga, “In addition, several other incentives have been lined up for shoppers including freebies, giveaways, special bundled offers, app-only deals, flash sales, free unlimited delivery for Konga Prime shoppers and much more.

“Shoppers are also in for swift delivery of their orders, with Konga set to deploy the massive assets at the disposal of its internally owned logistics subsidiary, Kxpress, to ensure deliveries reach the last mile in record time.

“Konga Tech Week will run across multiple channels including online on the Konga website, offline in its chain of retail stores across Nigeria and on Konga Bulk.”

The company added that a number of top brands and globally renowned Original Equipment Manufacturers, OEMs are expected to partner with Konga for the Tech Week sale which is set to go live in the early hours of Monday May 9.