A new study by Landing Jobs, a tech careers start-up, has shown that technology-based remote jobs pay more than onsite jobs.



The report titled, “Global Tech Talent Trends” , the largest community-based tech talent report, found that the world has become almost borderless when it comes to looking for new tech jobs, and what tech pros value has suffered a shift to accommodate new needs and worries.



The report further showed that top career drivers are salary & benefits and work-life balance, while the most sought out perks are health benefits and annual bonus. According to the report, almost 90 per cent of professionals work full or hybrid remotely and around 20 per cent work remotely for a company overseas.



Specifically, the report found that tech management roles earn, on average, 1.4 times more than developers, while full time office jobs are the most poorly paid (1.9 times less than full remote jobs).



14,4% of tech professionals work as contractors; 88,8% of tech professionals work full or hybrid remote; 18,6% work remotely for a company across borders and 8.9 in 10 professionals are highly motivated for this type of work; Europe is the preferred continent both for working remotely to and for relocation; the main reason for relocation is Quality of Life; 7.6 out of 10 tech professionals are looking to change jobs in the next 3 months; the average annual salary varies from 20.071 Euro (Africa) to 84.224 Euro (North America); only 51,2% of women had a salary raise, against 62,6% of men; Local Outsourcing companies pay the worst salaries.

Also, 51.2 per cent of women had a salary raise in the last year, as against 62.6 per cent of men, showing some unchanging disparity.



Presenting the result at a virtual launch, Pedro Moura CMO at Landing.Jobs, said: “The world has changed drastically in the last two years and the tech market is no exception.

Remote work went from nice-to-have to almost mandatory. Hiring and working across-borders or relocating to another country is no longer exceptions but proven trends. The scarcity of tech talent worldwide is now bigger than ever, with huge impacts on both local and global tech market contexts.

These changes raise many serious questions, ones that the Global Tech Talent Trends 2022 report aims to answer for tech professionals, companies and policymakers.



The report has an ambitious global coverage and is powered by data from 6,568 respondents worldwide.

