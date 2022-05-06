.

Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto state and frontline PDP’s presidential aspirant, has approved the appointment of Prince Daniel as Spokesperson for his Presidential Campaigns.

Prince Daniel is a multi-award winning Broadcaster, a United Nations Youth Ambassador for Peace, an International Conference Speaker and a Silver Mic Member of the Black Speakers Network (BSN), USA.

He is also an Associate Member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), a member of the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN) and the Screen Writers Guild of Nigeria (SWGN).

Prior to his appointment, he was the Group Programme Director of Cool FM/Wazobia FM/Nigeria Info/Arewa Radio, Nigeria.

Prince Daniel is a recipient of many professional awards and an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Administration.