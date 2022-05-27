The media office of the former governor of Rivers state and presidential aspirant under the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that the Nigeria’s apex court (Supreme Court ) today ruled on the appeal filed by Amaechi against the Rivers State Government on the Justice Omereji Judicial Commission of Inquiry.

The Supreme Court in dismissing the Appeal however pronounced that the function of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry was mere investigative, that nobody, neither Amaechi nor anyone else, was on trial before the panel.

In a statement sent to Vanguard, Amaechi’s media office stated that “The Supreme Court ruling clearly vindicates the former Governor of Rivers State. The apex court was categorical and clear that Amaechi was not on trial. The implication of this is that any indictment from the Commission is null and void and cannot stand.

“With this judgment, Amaechi has been vindicated and cleared him of all purported or alleged indictment by the Governor Wike’s Commission. It has been further settled that the decisions/recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry and subsequent White Paper issued by the State Government is not a conviction or indictment and cannot stand.

“From the onset, it was obvious to any discerning mind that the Commission was set up to embarrass, denigrate and humiliate Amaechi. The apex court judgment today, further buttressed this stance. A Commission purportedly set up to investigate past financial transactions was actually a Commission to personally witch-hunt Amaechi.”