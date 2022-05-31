By Chioma Obinna

With an inefficient and weak supply chain system, pharmaceutical experts have urged the government at all levels to show strong commitment and political will towards securing Nigeria’s pharma industry as well as accelerate all the initiatives designed to close the gaps that COVID-19 exposed in the Pharmaceutical Supply Chains, PSCs.

The experts further said given the inherent weaknesses the country has on account of significant deficits in infrastructure and resources, there was also the need for improved intra-sector (private – private) and inter-sector (public-private) collaboration more than ever.

In his submission at the maiden edition of the Pharmaceutical Wholesalers & Distributors Association of Nigeria’s, PWDAN, conference and exhibition in Lagos entitled: “Pharmaceutical Supply Chains In Nigeria: Quo Vadis”, Dr Solomon Aigbavboa insisted that functional healthcare in the country will still be a mirage as long as the PSCs are systemically weak, vulnerable and not resilient.

Aigbavboa, who is also the Managing Director/Chief Research Officer Sonedis Nigeria Ltd added that the implementation and enforcement of the various drug laws, policies and guidelines were deficient.

He stated that over the years, PSC in the country has faced many challenges, which have impacted negatively on the performance of the chains.

Listing some of the challenges include; stock-outs and product shortages; fake and counterfeit products; product expiration, corruption, poor infrastructure, weak regulatory systems and disruptions, Aigbavboa lamented that ultimately, the overall health system fails in its ability to adequately cater for the healthcare essentials of the population. To varying degrees, these challenges negatively affect the effectiveness and efficiencies of the countries’ pharmaceutical supply chains and pose a big risk to medicine security, among other factors.

He said the country must show political will for local manufacturing starting with growing local pharma manufacturing.



“Whilst the investment and the driving of industry remain private sector-led and based, our governments have 3 key roles to play through right policies, and incentives. The main force that drove the growth of local industries in countries that dominate the pharma space today is political will and commitment.

Citing countries such as India, China, and Pakistan among others, Aigbavboa said:“Nearly all the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), the excipients, machines and equipment for local pharma manufacturing are imported. This situation poses a great risk to the critical aspect of our pharma supply chains and national health care, which is medicine security. We saw the very ugly situation at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our governments at both Federal and State levels need to demonstrate political will and commitment to prioritise the local pharma industry create an enabling environment for the industry and give it the necessary support it deserves.

He said there was a dire need for all the regulatory bodies to work in harmony and cohesion to reduce the burden of regulatory duplicity on otherwise-

He said further explained that the supply of medicines in Nigeria was largely dependent on importation as it is estimated that 70 percent of medicines supply in Nigeria were imported while 30 percent came from local production.



Presently, we are told this figure has risen to about 40 percent for local production. However, this number is not sufficient to guarantee us security in our Pharma Supply Chains, given that the critical takeoff point (the inbound segment) is largely vulnerable.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of PWDAN, Mr Ernest Okafor who described the conference as taking stock of their activities said the pharmaceutical Supply Chain has gone through checkered history in Nigeria that as practitioners they need to appraise their collective commitment and proffer workable solutions towards rewriting the history of drug distribution in Nigeria.

He commended NAFDAC and the PCN on the attainment of Maturity level 3 of WHO regulatory benchmarking in pharmaceutical regulation, adding that PWDAN was proud to be associated with the success as their membership was subjected to the GDP inspection prior to the benchmarking exercise of the WHO.

Speaking, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Prof Christianah Adeyeye explained that the Pharmaceutical supply chain is a global initiative that contributes to ensuring access to quality, safe and effective pharmaceuticals.

Represented by Dr Monica Hemben Eimunjeze, the Director of Registration & Regulatory Affairs for the Agency with NAFDAC attaining WHO’s Level 3 Maturity Level, the agency was committed to executing its mandate and stand side by side with PWDAN to ensure the distribution of quality medicines in Nigeria.

On his part, the Chairman, Conference Organising Committee, Pharm, Michael Ayinka said the conference was structured to aggregate fresh resolutions for a way forward for a working and effective supply chain.