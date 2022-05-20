.

SPECIAL REPORT

By David Odama

GOVERNOR Abdullahi Alhaji Sule, took over the mantle of leadership as the fourth elected governor of Nasarawa State on May 29, 2019, amidst high expectations from the indigenes of the state.

So far, he has recorded transformation in critical sectors such as health, investments, economic development, infrastructure and the overall wellbeing of the people which are the main thrusts of his administration.

He has never left anyone in doubt on the pledge to focus on security, education, healthcare, investment and industrialisation, economy and agriculture. Other areas he pledged to focus on include rural development, youths and women empowerment, strengthening of traditional institutions, and cultural reawakening among the people. Even as he placed priority on the completion of projects embarked on by past administrations, he has also engaged in a number of new projects.

Some of the key uncompleted projects left by his predecessors included Kilema – Shinge road, Lafia International Cargo Airport, Agyarag Tofa road, Kwandare – Keffi road, Fertiliser Blending Company, among others. However, the heartwarming results of Abdullahi Sule’s two years in office are that there are good feelings among citizens on the developmental efforts of the governor, whose slogan is “Exceeding All Expectations.”

In his determination to ensure that the region witnesses peace and becomes a secured society where development can thrive, Governor Sule, organised and hosted security stakeholders meetings that drew participants from the six states of the North Central including FCT in Lafia, the state capital where far-reaching decisions were taken.

In addition, his administration organised and hosted a meeting with government and stakeholders from the neighbouring states of Benue, Taraba and Plateau state as a deliberate policy trust of his administration to tackle crimes and criminalities within the affected states.

His administration, built on the strength of prudent management of resources, created enabling labour- government relationship, gave hope to the retirees through payment of outstanding arrears of pension, promoted deserving civil servants, as well as payment of arrears of salaries, owed the workers by his predecessor.

Several skills training and empowerment programmes have been organised not only to make them self-reliant but also to take people off the streets. Sule’s administration can be described as impactful and soul searching for the benefit of the Nasarawa people. To many political pundits in the state, the policy direction and focus of the governor has remarkably rekindled the hope and aspirations of the people.

Listing some of the achievements of the governor, the immediate past Commissioner for Information, Dogo Shammah, said Governor Sule has made remarkable progress in several sectors especially security, health and infrastructures. “Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule has brought peace, investments to our people. In two years, the administration of Abdullahi Sule is celebrating many physical projects that are either initiated and completed by him or those inherited from the previous administrations.”

According to the former commissioner, Nasarawa State is today celebrating the sustenance of peace and security of lives and property achieved through the dogged effort of Governor Sule not only in the State but in the entire North-Central states. “Consequent upon the sustainable peace and other economic measures, Nasarawa State has become investors destination. For instance, the likes of Azman Group of Companies and Flour Mills Nigeria amongst other notable investors are in our communities engaging in one form of agro-allied businesses.”

On health, Governor Abdullahi Sule’s administration has renovated and equipped primary healthcare centres across the state especially the way and manner the administration handled the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, which led to the low prevalence rate recorded in the state.

In the area of rural development, Sule made an impressive and remarkable achievement within the two years of existence, especially the construction of Sisimbaki-Kwara road in Wamba LGA, commissioned as part of activities marking two years in office as well as the ongoing construction of Mararaba Udege rural road in Nasarawa LGA. Completion of the urban road in Shinge, Lafia as well as the ongoing construction of modern motor parks in Karu, Keffi, Akwanga and Lafia at various stages of completion.

On education, Governor Sule has not only demonstrated his passion as an engineer but is walking the talk through the establishment of the Engineering Faculty at the Nasarawa State University Gudi, which has attained 95 per cent completion as well as the Technical and Vocational College, Lafia.

Students of Nasarawa State origin in higher institutions across the country, had their hope rekindled when the governor reintroduced payment of their bursary allowances running into hundreds of millions of naira.

