By Peter Egwuatu

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, has announced that the N15 billion Series II Offer under its Stanbic IBTC Infrastructure Fund N100 billion Shelf Programme, is now open and scheduled to close on Friday, 10 June 2022.

The Fund is designed to bridge the gap between the long-term funding needs of promoters of infrastructure projects and the needs of investors with long-term capital. It is structured as a close-ended collective investment scheme, and seeks to provide competitive returns above the benchmark Federal Government of Nigeria 10-year bond yield.

Speaking about the development, Dolu Olugbenjo, Chief Investment Officer, Stanbic IBTC Infrastructure Fund, said, “Subsequent to the deployment of Series I proceeds, we are pleased to present the Offer to investors to support a robust pipeline of investment opportunities currently under our review. These include infrastructure and infrastructure-related project opportunities in healthcare, transport, logistics, renewable power and energy, amongst others.”