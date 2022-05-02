Soyinka storms Benin Republic for Sunday Igboho

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka travelled to Cotonou, Benin Republic, to honour invitation by the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

The literary icon was seen at the Seme border around Sunday noon, crossing over to Cotonou, the capital city of Benin Republic.

He was mobbed by a crowd while waiting to complete immigration formalities and was repeatedly asked where he was headed.

His response was that he was on a visit to Sunday Igboho to break the Muslim fast with him.

Reminded that neither he nor Ighoho was a Muslim, Soyinka asserted that it made no difference.

He said he had wished to see Igboho, so as to sympathise with his predicament.

“Ramadan is as good as any other season to express non-denominational solidarity,” Soyinka stated.

Recall that Igboho was arrested in Cotonou on July 20, 2021, while trying to flee to Germany as the Nigerian government had declared him wanted.

He was arrested with his wife, Ropo, who was later released. Igboho spent eight months in prison before he was released by the Benin Republic government, but he is not allowed to leave the country.

Igboho had been at the forefront of agitation for the Yoruba Nation in Nigeria until his house was invaded by the Department of State Services (DSS) in Ibadan.

He managed to flee, while some of his aides were killed and others arrested.