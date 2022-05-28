By Ikechukwu Odu

NSUKKA – The Vice Chancellor of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, Prof. Aloysius-Michaels Okolie, yesterday, vowed to block all financial leakages in the University.

The Vice Chancellor who said that someone of his dead staff and those who were no longer in the services of the University were still being paid salaries, added that blocking the leakages would rejuvenate the finances of the institution.

He made the disclosure when the Board, staff and students of the Faculty of the Social Sciences, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, paid him a courtesy visit at ESUT.

Prof. Okolie who was the former Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, UNN, thanked the delegation for the visit, assuring them that he would render selfless and responsible leadership as the Vice Chancellor of ESUT as a worthy ambassador of UNN.

The Vice Chancellor who also said that he is working to regularise salary payment in the University also said “By the middle or end of June, 2022, we are going to start biometric capturing of our staff and students. I am aware that some staff are being paid even when they are dead. I am equally aware that many people who are no longer working for ESUT are being paid salaries. I have issued queries and I have equally relieved some people. The truth is that the more I deep my eyes further into what is going on in this University, the more I discover some shocking realities,” he said.

Earlier, the Acting Dean of the Social Sciences, UNN, Prof. Chidi Nzeadibe, who led the delegation to ESUT, told the Vice Chancellor that they came to congratulate him on his new appointment and to appreciate him for the laudable services he rendered to UNN as the former Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences.

A congratulatory letter to the ESUT-VC by the Faculty of the Social Sciences, UNN, which was made available to Vanguard read in parts “The Board, Staff and Students of the Faculty of the Social Sciences, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, heartily felicitate with you on your recent appointment as the Vice Chancellor of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT.

“This appointment is without any shred of doubt very well deserved and a testimony to your character, unparralleled capacity for human and material development and management, as well as your colossal intellectual attainment locally and internationally.

“As the immediate past Dean of our great Faculty, we are all witnesses to your innovations and programmes that have impacted positively on the career trajectories of our staff and students. We are proud to recall some of your achievements in this regards such as initiating, attracting and transparently implementing the N10,000,000 Chief Dr. Jude & Yoland Ndudi Ozah Scholarship for Indigent Delta State Students of the University of Nigeria.

So far, 68 students have benefited from this scheme. Also, four students of the University are to be trained up to Masters Degree level under the Distinguished Senator Anyim Pius Anyim Scholarship which you similarly attracted. It is on record that you also set up sustainable colllaborations between the Faculty and reputable institutions such as the Nigerian Political Science Association, NPSA, UNESCO and CLEEN Foundation as avenues to improve teaching, learning and research in the Faculty.

” Our digital Vice Chancellor, your landmark contributions in staff welfare, capacity development and career advancement remain second to none. We are already hearing of your exploits within the short period of your stay at ESUT and we are confident to say that ESUT could not have had a more purposeful and result-driven achiever as Vice Chancellor at a time when the effects of the COVID-19 have greatly eroded the capacity of universities to implement their academic and development mandates, ” the letter endorsed by Prof. Nzeadibe read.

While giving a vote of thanks, Prof. Uzoamaka Okoye, of UNN, extended hands of collaboration to the ESUT-VC. She equally prayed for the success of his regime.

A member of the UNN Governing Council, Dr. Aaron Adibe, and also executives of the Faculty of Social Sciences Students Association were part of this delegation.