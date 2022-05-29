By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

Season politician and national Assembly member,representing Gada Goronyo federal constituency Musa Sarkin Adar has emerged standard flag bearer of APC in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The 5th term national Assembly member emerged winner after returning unopposed at the just concluded APC primaries held in Gada, headquarters of Gada local government area Sokoto state.

Declaring the affirmations result, the APC electoral chairman of the constituency Alhaji Abubakar Chika Dantama said after following due process in the conduct of the affirmation all APC wards delegates the council areas have unanimously endorsed Musa Sarkin Adar for the 5th term at the national Assembly.

He said Musa Sarkin Adar having fulfilled all the requirements and guidelines led for the conduct of the APC affirmation exercise, is hereby affirmed and declared as the APC flag bearer in the 2023 general election for Gada/Goronyo federal constituency.

Dantama thanked the affirmed APC candidate for his commitment and loyalty to the party, while stressing that the affirmation was conducted peacefully and in a hitch free atmosphere devoid of any rancour.

He appealed to delegates and other APC supporters to close ranks with a view to ensure that, APC reclaim the state number one seat come 2023.

In his acceptance speech Musa Sarkin Adar said there is need to come together inorder to win in the general election.

He also thanked the leader of the party in the state sen Aliyu Wamakko for his role in Making the party formidable and strong in the.state.

He applauded the delegates who have confidence in him, saying that if given the mandate in 2023 he would not betray the confidence reposed in him

The affirmed APC Candidate Musa Sarkin Adar will slug it out with Bashir Usman Gorau of Peoples Democratic party in the forthcoming general election

The affirmation was conducted with full endorsement of all wards delegates across the constituency after which votes were cast and counted.