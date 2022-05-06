,

By James Ogunnaike

A frontline politician, Emmanuel Adebola Sofela, has declared his intention to contest for Ogun Central Senatorial seat on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.

Sofela, who declared his intention at a well attended political rally held at Owode, the headquarters of Obafemi/Owode local government area of Ogun State, promised

to represent the district effectively by sponsoring people’s oriented bills that will have a positive impact on his constituency and Nigeria in general.

He said, Ogun Central, as the foremost senatorial district in Ogun state, has witnessed tremendous growth in the most recent democratic dispensations, stressing that ” a group as great as the senatorial district needs nothing but the best in terms of representation”.

“If by the grace of God and the will of the people, I am given the opportunity to represent Ogun Central at the red chamber of the National Assembly, the masses in our Senatorial District will feel the impact of good governance across all sectors of life and enjoy dividends of democracy. I am determined to attract advanced educational projects to rebuild and upgrade our school systems,” Sofela said.

“In addition, I will complement the efforts of the state government through both merit and need-based scholarships. I will equip our youths with the necessary technical and communication skills to advance their careers. This will also include funding for small- businesses, which will promote a more self-reliant society. I hope to attract more federal government projects to better the lives of people, merging the vision of the state government. These efforts include but are not limited to, roads with proper channelization of drainages, primary healthcare delivery centres, and necessary infrastructural developments. I will not leave our women out at all. I will empower more women-led start-ups by providing financial and educational opportunities to equip women with the resources to launch or grow businesses of their choice.” He added.

He however charged the people of the senatorial district to be actively involved in politics and ensure that they get their permanent voters card to enable them vote the representative of their choice at the 2023 general elections.

Speaking on the mode of the party primaries, the aspirant said, “Well, when it comes to the primary elections of our party, I’m sure you are aware that it could be by consensus, direct or indirect primary. So, I may or may not be contesting against my kinsman but I am definitely in the ring for the primaries whatever may be the modus operandi”.

“I am eminently qualified. I am widely accepted and well-loved by the people for various reasons”.

“I have been unflinchingly loyal to the party in spite of my past experience in the politics of the party. I am neither an impromptu nor opportunistic aspirant.

I am vastly experienced in management, diplomacy and organisational leadership. I am well exposed internationally and above all, I am a responsible person.”

He advised the people to go for a candidate that is dynamic and vibrant with specific interest in what will benefit the people of Ogun Central senatorial district.

Declaring his support for the second term ambition of Governor Dapo Abiodun, Sofela appealed to the electorates to do everything within their power to return the governor in 2023 to complete the infrastructural development projects across the state.