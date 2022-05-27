Singer, Simi reveals why she has not featured in other Nollywood movies after Kunle Afolanyan's 'Mokalik'

Simi on set the set of Malkalik with Nollywood producer, director Kunle Afolayan

By David Royal

Nigerian singer, songwriter and actress, Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, better known by her stage name Simi has revealed why she acted in one movie and left Nollywood.

Vanguard reports that Simi was one of the judges at the just concluded Nigerian Idol season 7 won by Progress Chukwuyem.

During an interview, Simi talked about her music, Nigerian Idol alongside motherhood, and the reasons she only appeared in a movie and that was all.

She said “It has not been easy transitioning from being a baby girl herself to now being a mother alongside other responsibilities

“It is not easy. But I think it’s just prioritizing and then committing to your priorities because the more important things you have in your life, the less time you have to dedicate to all those things.

“What’s important again is understanding that this is hard before you even go into it so it doesn’t overwhelm you too much.

“I love my family. I love my daughter, I love my husband, and I love music so much so it’s just finding that balance and committing to it”.

Pertaining to the reasons she acted in only one movie Mokalik and then left Nollywood, Simi said ‘I’m not as crazy about acting as I am about music, to be honest, but it’s something that it’s exciting to do once in a while. People have mentioned it to me so maybe when I’m not (busy). I’ll try to do more”

