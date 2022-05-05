Fast-rising Nigerian/international Afrobeat /Afrolife artist, Olanrewaju Gabriel Mayowa, aka Mayowa Bae is set to embark on a musical tour of Dubai and West Africa beginning in May and all through June 2022.

The talented Surulere born and bred artist will be touring the beautiful city of United Arab Emirates of Dubai after the previous tour was canceled two years ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

As part of the lined-up actitivies of the tour, he will also be visiting great West African countries like Togo, Benin, Ghana, Ivory-Coast and Liberia to entertain his international fans who have been yearning to watch and see him perform live.

“For more information, sponsorships, enquiries and bookings you can contact my management which details appear on my Instagram page @mayowabae,” he says.

Mayowa Bae is known for hits like Zaza Dance, Bonvita , Mayowa Bae, Forever , Wanche , Gbese Si Titi, among others.